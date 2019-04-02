NuStar Energy (NS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.71.

NS opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.78. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $509.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 34.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, SVP Michael Truby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alamo Jorge A. Del sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $61,387.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $514,283. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,781,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,964 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 10,525,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,890 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,750 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,339,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,905,000 after purchasing an additional 421,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 345.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,033,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,353 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

