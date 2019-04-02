NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

