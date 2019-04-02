NuBits Price Hits $0.0700 on Top Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, NuBits has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. NuBits has a market cap of $768,842.00 and $7,150.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00405855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.01593347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00233500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003147 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

