NRG Energy (NRG) Given Media Sentiment Score of -1.54

News coverage about NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NRG Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -1.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,878 shares of company stock worth $3,758,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

