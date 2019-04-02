Novavax (NVAX) Trading 8.9% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.61. 27,851,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 16,689,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1.00 price target on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $2.00 to $2.13 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,870,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,619,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Novavax by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,282,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

