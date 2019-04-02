Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NRE stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Northstar Realty Europe has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 168.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

