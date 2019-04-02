Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,751 Shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Xencor worth $21,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,924 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 65,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.85 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Xencor to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $32,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 46,900 shares of company stock worth $1,368,396 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

