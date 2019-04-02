Northern Trust Corp Has $21.70 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

