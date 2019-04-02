Northern Trust Corp Has $21.23 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Thor Industries worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

