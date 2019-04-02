Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,714,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,132,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Realty Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.19. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

