Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,576,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,998,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,281,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,158,000 after acquiring an additional 320,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,858,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,819 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,199,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,796,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,424,000 after purchasing an additional 505,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,697,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

