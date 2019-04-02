Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 21,136,164 Ford Motor (F)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,136,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of F opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

