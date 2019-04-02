Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.95 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CIT Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

CIT opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $118,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

