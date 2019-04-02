Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 45,088 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of SYNNEX worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,967,000 after buying an additional 92,689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.09. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $59,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,152.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,216 shares of company stock worth $383,383. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $140.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

