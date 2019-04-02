Noble Co. PLC (NE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will report sales of $275.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Noble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.30 million and the lowest is $267.30 million. Noble posted sales of $235.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.04 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 81.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Noble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,364,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,134,000 after purchasing an additional 970,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Noble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,552,000 after purchasing an additional 345,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Noble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,971,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,552,000 after purchasing an additional 345,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Noble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,001,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,516,000 after purchasing an additional 361,184 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Noble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,696,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 147,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,207. The stock has a market cap of $738.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.68. Noble has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

