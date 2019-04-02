NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,522,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 182,089 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NMI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 789,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $187,795.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,348.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 88,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,188,469.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,037,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,073 shares of company stock worth $9,647,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NMI had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/nmi-holdings-inc-nmih-position-trimmed-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.