Nike Inc (NKE) Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 449,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $162,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nike by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 294,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nike by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

