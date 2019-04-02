Nice (NICE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NICE. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nice to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

NICE opened at $124.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. Nice has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Nice had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nice by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nice by 12,695.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 249,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

