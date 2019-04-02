NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after buying an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after buying an additional 886,301 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,014,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

Shares of NEE opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

