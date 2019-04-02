NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Decreased by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.1% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $190.45 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

In related news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $21,396,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,063,147 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

