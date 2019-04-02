Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.40

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NFC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 556 ($7.27). 31,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.16 million and a PE ratio of 36.82. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Friday, January 11th.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

