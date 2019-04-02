New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $678,000 Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of One Liberty Properties worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $562.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

In other news, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,946 shares of company stock valued at $292,934 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

