New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,168 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2,604.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $879.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.42 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

