New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $394,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,015,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,199,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,691,000 after buying an additional 2,960,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,968,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

