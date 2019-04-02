NevaCoin (NEVA) Market Cap Tops $19,990.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,990.00 and $2.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 3,835,510 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

