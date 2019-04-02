NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of NESTLE S A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

