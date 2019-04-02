Nemetschek (NEM) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. equinet set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.67 ($127.52).

NEM opened at €152.90 ($177.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €81.95 ($95.29) and a 12-month high of €154.80 ($180.00). The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.69.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

