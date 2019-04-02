Nectar Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00005641 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94. Nectar has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and $480.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00039097 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013784 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00160956 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000151 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000370 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001193 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

