Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,928. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.70. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.08 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 45.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

