National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stake Raised by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 190.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,950,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,831,000 after buying an additional 1,597,427 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 116,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 105,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,777,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -339.50, a PEG ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.22.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

