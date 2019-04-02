National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National CineMedia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 6,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,205. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

