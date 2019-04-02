National Bank Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cormark decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.36.

TSE BTO opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 214.71. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01.

In other news, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$576,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,660 shares in the company, valued at C$313,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at C$64,458.75.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

