Nasdaq (NDAQ) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a news sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Nasdaq’s score:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $526,471.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,349. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

