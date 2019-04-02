MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Receives $38.25 Average PT from Analysts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on MYR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Nomura raised MYR Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 2,606 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $91,314.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Ronald Johnson sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $771,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,042 shares of company stock worth $568,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after buying an additional 135,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.98 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

