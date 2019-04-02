Mustang Bio (MBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

MBIO opened at $3.27 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.38.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

