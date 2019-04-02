Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Position in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MasTec by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MasTec by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MasTec by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $54.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

