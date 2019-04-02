Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $661,000 in iRobot Co. (IRBT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison Dean sold 23,625 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $2,979,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,500 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,252. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.74.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

