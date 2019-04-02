Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $653,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $588.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.77 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.84 per share, with a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Shaeff sold 12,009 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $637,437.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,194.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $1,858,940. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $653,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-invests-653000-in-comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix.html.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.