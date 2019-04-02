Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $644,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,455,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,909,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,790,000 after purchasing an additional 806,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,790,000 after purchasing an additional 806,477 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,240,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125,157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,625,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $455,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $293,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,395 shares of company stock worth $12,731,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of FOXF opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.79 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-invests-644000-in-fox-factory-holding-corp-foxf-stock.html.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.