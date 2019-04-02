MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $515,703,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 133.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,943,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,966,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,367,665,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total transaction of $2,119,875.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.39 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/mufg-securities-emea-plc-lowers-holdings-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.