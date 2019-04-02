Mozo Token (MOZO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Mozo Token (CURRENCY:MOZO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Mozo Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Mozo Token has a total market cap of $792,416.00 and $0.00 worth of Mozo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mozo Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00413601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.01567580 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00236075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Mozo Token Profile

Mozo Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,915,655 tokens. Mozo Token’s official Twitter account is @MozoToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mozo Token is medium.com/@mozotoken . Mozo Token’s official website is mozocoin.io

Buying and Selling Mozo Token

Mozo Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

