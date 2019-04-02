MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €108.00 ($125.58) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.30 ($117.79).

MorphoSys stock opened at €85.90 ($99.88) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 52 week high of €124.90 ($145.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.94.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

