Monro (MNRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. Monro has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Monro had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $776,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,923 shares in the company, valued at $459,684.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,931,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

