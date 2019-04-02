Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of TYPE stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Monotype Imaging has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $823.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,020,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,608,000 after buying an additional 200,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after buying an additional 102,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after buying an additional 102,645 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,664,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after buying an additional 1,009,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

