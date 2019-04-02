Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNR. TheStreet lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood set a $18.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:MNR opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.59). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 19,365 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $243,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Landy acquired 2,100 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock worth $278,685 and sold 29,000 shares worth $396,800. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 214,442 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 747,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased primarily to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

