Momo (MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $40.81

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.55, but opened at $40.81. Momo shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 158535 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Momo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,666,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its position in shares of Momo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 2,062.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,898,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

