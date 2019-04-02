Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.15 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $14.26 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Downey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $188,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at $598,305.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $166,448.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,111 shares of company stock worth $1,158,489 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

