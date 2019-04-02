MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $351,000.

JKK stock opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $217.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

