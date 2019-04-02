MML Investors Services LLC Has $555,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,683,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,206,000 after purchasing an additional 155,287 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,327,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,293,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,648,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,373,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Desjardins cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

