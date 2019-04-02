MML Investors Services LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

NYSE AIG opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

